Darlene C. McLaughlin, 83, St. Cloud

September 12, 1936 – September 27, 2019

Services celebrating the life of Darlene C. McLaughlin, age 83 of St. Cloud will be 3:00 PM, Wednesday, October 2 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Chapel. Darlene died Friday at the St. Benedicts Senior Community in St. Cloud. There will be a visitation after 2:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Darlene was born September 12, 1936 in Littleton, IA to Carl and Hazel (Tepee) Pint. She grew up in Littleton and spent most of her adult life in St. Cloud. She did clerical work at Fingerhut and then Preferred One. She loved her kids, spending time with grandkids, having family get-togethers and weekends at Pleasant Lake with friends. She loved her television shows and reading a good book. She was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church.

Darlene is survived by her children; Thomas (Nancy) McLaughlin, Jr, Virginia; Theresa LaVone, Minneapolis; Timothy (Susan) McLaughlin, Brooklyn Center, Brian (Fumiko) McLaughlin, Las Angelus; Dennis (Heather) McLaughlin, West St. Paul; Michael (Lisa) McLaughlin, St. Cloud; brothers and sisters, Darrell Pint, Clifford Pint, Carol Zingg, Judy Norris; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Dean Pint and Delbert Pint.