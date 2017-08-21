Darlene Ann Niewind, 76, Richmond

March 22, 1941 - August 19, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 25, 2017 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Darlene Niewind age 76, who died Saturday August 19 at her home, surrounded by family, after a 25 year courageous battle with cancer. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 24, 2017 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Friday morning at the funeral home.

Darlene was born in St. Anthony Village to Edwin and Alice (Rolfes) Silbernick. She married John Niewind on June 11, 1971 in Waite Park, Minnesota. She worked for Anesthsia Associates for 29 years, and then the St. Cloud Hospital until her retirement in 2007. Darlene was a member of the Christian Mothers, and during her retirement she enjoyed reading and sewing.

She is survived by her husband, John; children, Jay (Annette), Troy (Dawn), Sara, Rhonda (Amos) Studer, John (Janet), Cindy (Michael) Olberding; siblings, Ronald Silbernick, Elaine (Norbert) Silvers, Ed (Shirley) Silbernick, Kathleen Loehlein, Steve (Laurie) Silbernick, Shelly (Don) Kalkman, Lynn Silbernick, 12 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Tom Silbernick; sister, Roxanne Silbernick; in-laws, Barb Silbernick, Lloyd Loehlein, Joann Ripplinger, grandchildren, Shawn, and Amy Vanderpool.

Darlene’s family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for the care given to her during her final days.