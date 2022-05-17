Danny “Boone” L. Muzik, 69, Sauk Rapids

October 7, 1952 - May 16, 2022

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Danny L. Muzik, age 69, who passed away Monday at Edenbrook Care Center in St. Cloud. Rev. Thomas Olson will officiate and burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Alexandria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Thursday at the funeral home.

Danny was born October 7, 1952 in Alexandria to Harvey & Rebecca (Baker) Muzik. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army. Danny lived most of his life in the Sauk Rapids area and worked for Burlington Northern Railroad for 25 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, reading, cooking, the Minnesota Twins, Patriot Football especially Tom Brady. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events. Danny was kind, had a great sense of humor, and was proud of his daughter.

Survivors include his daughter, Tamara Muzik (Peter Brunkow) of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Haley, Ben and Henry; sister-in-law, Darlene Muzik of Sartell; nephews, Jeffrey of Sartell and Jason of Woodbury; great niece and great nephews, Brady, Andrew, and Addie; and step-sisters, Judy (Jim) Hathaway, Clare (Denny) Billig and Helen (Ed) Maier. Danny was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James; and step-father Osmund Barthel.

Memorials are preferred to the Dementia or Alzheimer’s Association.