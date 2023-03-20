Daniel Stangl, 78, Pierz

April 28, 1944 - March 17, 2023

attachment-Daniel Stangl loading...

Daniel Stangl, 78-year-old resident of Pierz, died Friday, March 17 at his home in Pierz. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 25 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. A time of gathering will be held from 9:00-11:00 A.M. on Saturday at the funeral home. The burial will be held at a later date in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Flensburg, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Pierz Area Food Shelf.

Daniel Stangl was born on April 28, 1944 to the late Conrad and Laura (Langer) Stangl in Pierz Township, Morrison County, Minnesota. He grew up in Pierz and attended Father Pierz Memorial High School, graduating with the class of 1962. He was united in marriage to Bernadette Evans on October 11, 1965 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg. The couple made their home for a few years on the Stangl family farm East of Pierz.

For 30 years, Daniel was passionate about working as the Pierz Golf Course Superintendent and groundskeeper of the park and campsite. He enjoyed working outdoors and was proud of the many accomplishments made under his supervision. Working side by side, Daniel and Bernadette built a loyal following as business proprietors for the Pierz Clubhouse and developed life-long friendships. Also, they are fondly remembered for mentoring many young employees from the community.

The later portion of Dan’s working career was spent behind a windshield. As a charter bus driver for Earl LeMieur and Bemidji Bus Lines, Danny was known for being dedicated, fun-loving and always having a new joke to share. He enjoyed his time driving for Tri-City Paving. Every job he enjoyed throughout his lifetime involved working with people. He served as a volunteer firefighter for 20 years with the Pierz Fire Department. Dan actively and enthusiastically participated with the Jaycee's and Pierz Lions Club. He enjoyed golfing and participating in league, ice fishing, snowmobiling, sharing a good joke, tending the lawn, playing cribbage and spending time with his grandchildren, Marissa, Morgan, Andrew and Lauren.

Daniel will forever be loved by his sons, Thomas Stangl of Pierz, MN, Mark (Tarra) Stangl of Cedar Rapids, IA; grandchildren, Marissa, Morgan, Andrew, and Lauren; sister, Mary Ellen (Jim) Wilde of Amboy, MN and a brother-in-law, Ron Nicholson of Mankato, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bernadette Stangl; sister, Marlene Nicholson and a niece Jody Wilde.