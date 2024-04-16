Daniel “Pete” Mick, 75, Royalton

June 11, 1948 - April 11, 2024

Daniel “Pete” Mick Sr., 75 year old resident of Royalton passed away on Thursday, April 11 at the Little Falls Care Center. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 19 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, with visitation starting at 9:00 A.M. at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Pete was born on June 11, 1948 to Norbert Sr. and Theresa (Weyer) Mick of Rockville, Minnesota. He attended and graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School. Pete served in the United States Army National Guard from February 15, 1966 until his honorable discharge on February 14, 1972. He married the love of his life, Carol Anderson on December 12, 1980 and they made their home in Royalton. Together they raised 4 sons. Pete made his career in construction as a concrete foreman. In his earlier years, Pete enjoyed ice fishing with his boys on Grand Lake in Rockville, deer hunting, playing poker, shooting pool league and making trips to the casino. As he settled into retirement, you could find Pete enjoying coffee and breakfast every morning at Scotties, shaking dice, playing scratchies and spending time caring for his grandchildren . He was best known for his neighborhood watch in his Old Blue Chevy, where he would keep an eye on things. During his neighborhood watch route, his grandkids would eagerly wait for Grandpa Pete to make his nightly appearance and greet him with an excited 'HELLO' from the living room window. He loved his grandchildren deeply and especially enjoyed when they would meet him at Scotties for breakfast. His sense of humor and quick-witted remarks will be missed by many.

Pete is survived by his wife, Carol; sons, Tony (Dawn) Duevel of Randall, DJ (Jen) Mick of Royalton, Fred (Emily) Mick of Royalton, Jon (Melanie) Mick of Royalton; brother, Mike (Jan) Mick of Rockville; sister-in-law, Charlotte Mick of Cold Spring; grandchildren, Matt (Hua) Cavanaugh, Brooke (Mic) Wetzel, Abby (Justin) Stangl; Jamie, Tara, Valarie and Chance Mick; Ava and Adam Gades; Rhyah, Mazie, Dawson and Brodey Mick; Tenley, Mya and Logan Mick; great grandchildren, Adsyila Cavanaugh and Bennett Wetzel.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Norbert Sr. and Theresa Mick; siblings, Vern (Judy) Mick, Norbert Jr (Deloris) Mick, Donald Mick and Joyce (Fred) Fuchs.