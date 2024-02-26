Daniel P. Reiter, 72, Eden Valley

August 29, 1951 - February 24, 2024

Daniel P. Reiter, age 72 passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2024. Mass of Christan Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2024 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. Burial will be at a later date at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., on Thursday and one hour prior to services Friday all at the church in Eden Valley. A prayer service will be at 4:00 pm., Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Dan was born to Andrew & Marian (Eizenhoefer) Reiter on August 29, 1951 in Rockville Minnesota. He married the love of his life, Wanda Moser on September 20, 1980 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. They settled on a hobby farm south of Eden Valley where they raised their 3 children. Dan worked as a saw operator for Cold Spring Granite for over 20 years retiring in 2009. In his semi-retirement, he enjoyed mowing the grounds at ROCORI Schools District. Dan was very involved with Assumption Catholic Church and also was on the Assumption Cemetery Board. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, playing cards and sitting around the fire. Dan enjoyed spending time fishing, camping, golf cart rides, farming, volunteering at the food shelf, and spending time in the woods. Dan was an honest and caring guy who was always helpful to others. He was so proud of his family and his grandkids were his pride and joy.

He is survived by his wife Wanda of 43 years; children, Jason (Amber) Moser of Eden Valley, Kellie (Shane) Olson of Shell Lake, WI, and Brad Reiter of Red Wing; grandchildren, Mackenzie Moser, Aselin and Norman Olson, and Nathan and Hannah Reiter; brothers and sisters, Bill (Eileen) of Eden Valley, Janet (Art) Johnson of Dawson, Gary (Laura) of Eden Valley, Gloria Sieben of Eden Valley, Sharon (Randy) Celander of Litchfield, Wanda (Brian) Meher of Spicer, Donna Silbernagel of Howard Lake, Chuck (Audrey) of Paynesville, and Pat Reiter of St. Cloud

He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Marian Reiter; sister, Shirley Leabch; and nephew, Todd Sieben.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the food shelf in Eden Valley.