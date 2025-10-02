St. Cloud Man Sentenced for 2018 Strangling Death of Woman

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a St. Cloud man for murdering a woman seven years ago.

The judge sentenced 45-year-old Daniel Kenning to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the strangling death of 45-year-old Jennifer Moy.

Kenning was found guilty of 1st-degree premeditated murder on September 24th. Kenning argued he was not guilty by means of mental illness. He told authorities God told him to kill someone and that he'd be able to resurrect them. The jury returned the guilty verdict following a two-and-a-half-week trial.

In September 2018, Kenning brought Moy back to his house and strangled her. Kenning then walked into the St. Cloud Police Department and told officers he had just killed someone. Officers responded to Kenning's house at 1121 10th Avenue North and found the Blaine woman dead inside.

Court records show the investigation determined Kenning picked up Moy the night before and drove her back to his house, where he handcuffed her to a table, tied up her legs, and then intentionally strangled her until she died.

Kenning had undergone multiple mental competency evaluations ahead of the charges and was found competent in December 2024.

LOOK: The top small towns for taking in America's fall foliage Stacker takes a look at leaf-peeping hotspots across America. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The history behind all 63 national parks in the US The National Parks System manages 63 national parks. Stacker analyzed NPS info to compile the history and features of each. Gallery Credit: Stacker