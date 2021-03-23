Daniel J. Onofrey, Sr., 81, Sartell

July 16, 1939 - March 19, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, March 26, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church for Daniel J. Onofrey Sr., 81, who passed away on March 19, 2021. Rev. Joseph Herzig will officiate and burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Finlayson at a later date. Visitation will be an hour before the Mass at the Church on Friday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Daniel was born July 16, 1939 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He served 22 years in the Navy. Daniel was very kind and courteous.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Catherine; children, James (Melissa Wimmer) of St. Cloud, Kitty (Daren) Hagen of Missouri, Daniel Jr. (Asuncion) of Chaska, Tom (Yvonne) of South Carolina, Ron (Gem) of U.A.E., Mick (Barb) of Mahtomedi, Tricia Anderson of Illinois and Gary; brother, Robert; 20 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn and his parents.