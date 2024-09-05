Daniel (Dan) Rothstein, 75, Sartell

June 18,1949 - September 1, 2024

Daniel (Dan) Rothstein, age 75, of Sartell, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 1st, 2024.

A memorial gathering celebrating Dan's life will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 from 4:30-6:30 pm at Smoley Field, St. Stephen Lions Park, 111 5th St NE, St. Stephen 53375. Prior to the celebration of life, a burial with full military honors will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Daniel (Dan) Rothstein was born June 18,1949 in Melrose, MN to Mark Rothstein and Alice (Olmschenk) Rothstein. He enlisted in the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War. He married Pamela Pederson on February 20, 1971. They had 4 children together.

Dan is survived by his wife, Pamela Rothstein; children, Nikki (Ryan) Voss, Mandy (Vinny) Rothstein, Jacob (Stef) Rothstein; and grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Beatrice; and daughter, Andrea Rothstein.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice of charity.