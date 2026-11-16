ST. CLOUD — Danette McCarney, 64, died peacefully at home Thursday, November 12, 2026, following a battle with cancer, surrounded by her family.

Danette was born February 14, 1962, in St. Cloud to George and Elizabeth (Zenner) Orcutt. She graduated from Apollo High School and married John “Mac” McCarney on August 11, 2004, in Boulder, Montana.

Danette was known for her welcoming personality and never meeting a stranger. She enjoyed crafting, plants, music and spending time with her sisters. She especially cherished her eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who called her GG, and made it a priority to attend as many of their sporting events as possible.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Adam); siblings Roger (Vivian), Denise (Dave), Julia (Dan), Mary (Mike), Joe (Diana), Mike (Kris), Monica (Steve) and Jackie (Al); best friend Robin (Melissa); grandchildren Bryson, Brayton and Jackson Kriegl, Kali (Cole), Emma and Drew Enstad, Reese and Tyler McCarney; two great-grandchildren, John and Lainey; and stepchildren Nicholas (Kelly) and Jennifer (Rick).

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John “Mac,” sister Debbie, sister-in-law Kim and brother-in-law Jim.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 21, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 20, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud, and one hour before the Mass at the church Saturday. Arrangements are with Williams Dingmann Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Danette-C-Mccarney?