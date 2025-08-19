October 5, 1970 - August 14, 2025

It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Dan Lindquist, age 54, of South Haven, on August 14th, 2025. He lost his heroic battle with cancer at his home surrounded by some of his favorite things. His Celebration of Life will be from 1:00 - 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 23rd at the Fairhaven Park Pavilion.

Dan was born on October 5th, 1970, in Litchfield, Minnesota to Bruce and Renva (Johnson) Lindquist. Dan attended Dassel-Cokato High School, and after graduation achieved his dream of owning his own electrical business, Lindquist Electric. On June 22, 1996, Dan was united in marriage to his loving wife of 29 years Shannon (Shanny) Triplett. The two of them made their home in South Haven where they raised their two children, Gabby and Garrett. Throughout the years, Dan enjoyed cheering on his children at sporting events, watching movies, playing Sudoku, and spending time with family and friends. Most recently, he loved putting miles on the Can-Am for his nightly “deer cruises”, and soaking in the title of “Grandpa” and all the joys they brought to him. He was a handy man with so much knowledge that he was always willing to share.

Dan is survived by; his wife of 29 years, Shanny Lindquist of South Haven; children, Gabby (Jake) Fobbe of Clear Lake, and Garrett Lindquist of South Haven; brothers, Clint (Brenda) Lindquist, and Heath Lindquist; sister-in-laws, Teresa (Brad) Dahl, Lisa Knudsvig, and Christina Lincoln; grandchildren, Wesley and Eleanor Fobbe; and aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Renva Lindquist, and his father-in-law, Roger Triplett.

Dan will continuously be missed and loved, but all memories with him will forever be cherished.