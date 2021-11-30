Dale W. Waytashek, 54, Onamia

December 17, 1966 - November 25, 2021

Dale W. Waytashek, 54, of Onamia, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at North Ridge Health and Rehab in New Hope. Private family services will take place at a later date.

Dale was born on December 17, 1966 in Little Falls, MN to Vernon and Betty (Tretter) Waytashek. He graduated from Pierz Healy High School and then spent time working in construction and trucking. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching sports.

Surviving Dale is his mother, Betty of Pierz, MN; brother, Brian (Janice) Waytashek of Elk River, MN; sisters: Linda (Jim) Schwanke of Alaska; Sandy (Dennis) Krych of Pierz, MN; Sharon (Warren) Case of Breezy Point, MN; Cindy (Dick) Brumberg of South Dakota; and Kathy (Mike) Jutz of Blaine, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

Dale was preceded in death by his father, Vernon, and his brother, Kevin.