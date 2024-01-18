Helen Morin-St. Onge, 99, Little Falls

June 9, 1924 - January 16, 2024

Helen St. Onge, 99 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Tuesday, January 16 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on January 22 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday at the church. The burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Little Falls.

Helen Piotrowski was born on June 9, 1924 in Little Falls to the late John and Martha (Ciminski) Piotrowski. She grew up in Morrison County and attended country school through 5th grade, then Our Lady of Lourdes and graduated from Little Falls High School in 1942. Helen was united in marriage to Roland Morin in March 1945 in Norfolk, VA, while he was in the Navy. They also lived in Jacksonville, Fl for two years before returning to Little Falls. Roland passed away in January of 1968. Helen worked at JC Penney and Lovdahl Drug and 32 years at the Lad n Lassie Shop before retiring. In February, 1984, she married Stephen St. Onge and lived in the Riverwood neighborhood. Stephen passed away in January 1987. In 2000 she moved to the Alverna Apartments and later to St. Otto’s Care Center. Helen was an avid reader, loved bird watching, her favorite were cardinals, doing crafts, sewing, needlework, playing cards, and having coffee with her friends. In her younger years, she enjoyed square dancing, traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of the Little Falls Legion Auxiliary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church and later Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie.

Helen is survived by her son, Jim (Carol) Morin, stepchildren, Stephen St. Onge and Barbara Levey; granddaughter, Tara (Wayne) Strang; step-grandchildren, Melissa, Jim and Dan; great-granddaughter, Anna Strang; sister-in-law, Alice Piotrowski; and a niece, Mary (John) Lawhn and nephews, Mike, John, Bill, Tim and Ed Piotrowski and families.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Roland Morin and Stephen St. Onge; brother, Alvin Piotrowski; stepdaughters, Kathy St. Onge and Linda Whitman.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Otto’s for their care and support over the past several years.