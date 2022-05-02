Dale R. Peterson, 56, St. Cloud

November 15, 1965 - April 28, 2022

attachment-Dale Peterson loading...

Memorial Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Dale R. Peterson, age 56, of St. Cloud, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at his home. Dale lost his five year battle to Colon/Lung Cancer. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Dale was born on November 15, 1965 in St. Cloud to Dale and Sandra (Canfield) Schneider. He was adopted and raised by Gary C. Peterson. He graduated from Apollo High School in 1984. Dale worked at BlueStem, Electrolux and also bartended at Sal’s bar in St. Joseph. Dale was known by many for his sense of humor and intellect. He loved music, watching Jeopardy, golfing and was best known for his three- point shot in basketball.

Dale treasured time spent with family, friends and his dog, Otis. He will be remembered as a kind, gentle soul who was loved by many.

Dale is survived by his loving mom, Sandy Peterson of St. Cloud; brother, Craig (Becca) Peterson of St. Cloud who loved him dearly; parent, Dale (Diane) Schneider; half brothers and sisters, Kyle (Lori), Meghan, and Michael Schneider all of St. Joseph, Katie (Nick) Willenbring of Cold Spring; and many relatives and friends.

Dale was preceded in death by his dad, Gary in 2020; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Many thanks to CentraCare Hospice, especially Tami, for their loving care. Also, special thanks to Lori Schnieider, Wilma Schwegel, Sal Schneider, Kelly Waalen and Aimmeejean Moscho and the many others who provided care to Dale.