Dale “Moose” M. Heitzman, 68, St. Cloud

September 12, 1955 - February 1, 2024

Funeral Services celebrating the life of Dale “Moose” M. Heitzman, age 68, of St. Cloud will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Dale passed away on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday and one hour prior to services on Tuesday all at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Dale was born on September 12, 1955 in St. Cloud to Victor and Shelby (Reinke) Heitzman. He served honorably in the United States Navy. Dale married Virginia “Virgie” Ebanez on December 15, 1973 in the Philippines. Dale worked as a Social Worker for the St. Cloud Veterans Affairs Hospital. He was a member of the St. Cloud V.F.W Granite Post #4847.

He enjoyed fishing, playing drums in the band and socializing with friends and family.

Dale is survived by his wife, Virgie of St. Cloud; daughters, Nargie (Aaron) Pflueger of St. Joseph, Heidi Heitzman of Montevideo, Holly (Jeffrey) Knofczynski of Atwater; grandchildren, Mackenzie “Macke”, Talia, and Joshua; mother, Shelby of St. Cloud; siblings, Bruce (Sue) Heitzman, Linda Barrett, Dean (Shari) Heitzman, Todd (Sue) Heitzman all of St. Cloud, Debra Kruchten of St. Augusta; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Victor in 2015; and brother, Scott in 2013.