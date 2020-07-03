Dale G. McStott, 58, St. Cloud

March 6, 1962 - July 1, 2020



A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, St. Augusta for Dale G. McStott, age 58 of St. Cloud who passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his home. Rev. Matthew Crane will officiate and interment will be in the parish cemetery. Friends can visit from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday July 9, 2020 at the church in St. Augusta. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 PM. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Dale was born March 6, 1962 in St. Cloud to Floyd and MaryAnn (Spoden) McStott. He graduated from Tech High School and the St. Cloud Vocational Technical College in Welding. He worked in iron construction in the metro area for over 20 years and at Granite City Jobbing in St Cloud for 10 years. Dale was a member of the Iron Workers Local 512 Union. He was a Golden Gloves Boxer during and shortly after High School. Dale loved the great outdoors including hunting and fishing. He will be remembered for his kind heart, contagious laugh and the joy he found while being helpful to his friends and family.

Dale is survived by his son, Vince; and siblings, Debby (Robert) Lucius, Wayzata, Dave (Judy) McStott, Maple Grove, Lynette (Brady) Hughs, St. Cloud, and Vickie (Shawn) Barthel, of St. Augusta.

He is preceded in death by his parents.