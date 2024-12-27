Dale G. Bonneville, 68, St. Cloud

October 30, 1956 - December 26, 2024

Dale G. Bonneville, age 68, of St. Cloud, died peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2024 at his home in St. Cloud.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 2, 2025 at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oneota Cemetery, Duluth.

Dale was born on October 30, 1956 in Duluth to Francis and Stella (Whisenant) Bonneville. He grew up in Duluth and later moved to St. Cloud. Dale worked at WACOSA for many years. He loved being active in the Special Olympics and participated in many of the events. Dale was a happy go lucky person who loved the motto “the bigger, the badder, the better”. He enjoyed fishing, basketball, baseball, football, professional wrestling and music (especially KISS).

Survivors include his brother, Jim Bonneville; brother-in-law, Dick Albu; step-brother, Rick Hagen; nephews, John (Barb) Bence, Chris (Linda) Umbarger, Mike Line, and Steven Umbarger; niece, Stacey Line; great-nephews, Dominic, Michael, Bailey, Jordan, and Samuel; great-niece Bryanne, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Albu and Sandy Line; brother, John Bonneville; and great-nephew, Jamie.

In Lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Special Olympics.