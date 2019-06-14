Dale F. Kampa, 61, Clear Lake

June 29, 1957 - June 11, 2019

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Dale F. Kampa, 61, of Clear Lake who passed away on Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate. Friends and relatives may call from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday.

Dale Fredrick Kampa was born on June 29, 1957 in St. Cloud to Merton and Shirley (Wipper) Kampa. He served his country in the United States Army. Dale married Linda “Lilly” Loiselle and the couple made their home in Clear Lake. He worked as a Union Carpenter for many years and was so talented in his work. Dale was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved spending time on the golf course. He loved music and singing, even if he was off-key. Dale had a great sense of humor. He was strong willed, loved his cats and was very proud of his boys.

Survivors include his loving wife, Lilly of Clear Lake; sons, Jeremiah of St. Cloud, Joshua of Clear Lake and Jacob of Hawaii; stepmother, Carol Kampa of St. Cloud; siblings, David (Denise) of St. Cloud, Jan of Aurora, CO, Becky of St. Cloud, Patty of Las Vegas, NV, Todd of Aurora, CO, Denise of Sauk Rapids, Melissa Butler of Royalton, Jennifer (Joe) Loehrer of St. Cloud, and Megan of St. Cloud. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William; sister, Cheryl and sister in law, Connie.