Dale Edward Hutera, 83, Zimmerman

April 27, 1939 - August 4, 2022

Dale Edward Hutera, age 83 of Zimmerman, Minnesota passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 4, 2022, at Parker Adventist Hospital in Denver, Colorado.

Dale Edward Hutera was born the third child of three to Stanley and Gertrude Hutera on April 27, 1939, in Minneapolis.

Dale worked as a manager at Young-Quinlan department store on Nicollet Avenue. This is where Dale met a beautiful woman, Eileen. Dale invited Eileen on a date to ice skate at Folwell Park. They fell in love and were married on January 3, 1959.

Dale and Eileen made their home in Minneapolis and retired to Zimmerman. Proud parents to Cheryl, Brenda and Steven, Dale and Eileen were happily married for 63 years, a love that lasted a lifetime.

Determined to overcome health challenges in his thirties. Dale became an avid cross country competitive skier and marathon runner. A few of his favorite races were “Birkie” Birkebeiner, Vermilion Loppet VI and Grandma’s Marathon. He was proud when he finished as a First Place Men’s Master at the Vermilion Loppet VI in 1986. Dale enjoyed playing golf with his family. His determination and discipline for the outdoors led to the longevity of his life. He was an avid walker with “pep” in his step.

Time with his family was cherished. He packed up his family for road trips to Lake Lida in Pelican Rapids and Yellow Lake in Wisconsin. He enjoyed tent camping, staying in log cabins, bonfires and catching fish – particularly the elusive walleye. Dale taught all three children how to fish, bait a hook, filet a fish, and swim. Fishing in a boat or ice fishing were special times together with many stories and laughs. The family spent many warm summer evenings grilling out and swimming in a lake close to home.

Dale was a Head Custodial Engineer at Franklin Junior High for the Minneapolis School District. He enjoyed reading the cards the classroom students made for him at Franklin Junior High. He retired in the 1990’s. Retirement was the time he returned to his passion of oil painting. He first began painting at the age of 8 with an incredible talent. He enjoyed painting southwest art as well as watercolor flowers. When not painting, he could be found doing photography.

Dale was a devoted Catholic and believer in Jesus Christ. He faithfully worshiped at Christ Our Light Catholic Parish in Princeton. Dale volunteered handing out bulletins prior to services. He enjoyed friendships with other parishioners at social gatherings. Father Kevin and everyone at Christ Our Light Catholic Parish were an extended family to Dale.

Dale will be deeply missed by his family; Cheryl (Bob) Herold, Brenda (Tim Wolfe) and Steven (Maria) Hutera; grandchildren, Jackson Herold, Troy Hubert, Allison Roszkowiak, Zoe Wolfe, Dylan Hutera, and Shauni Hutera; sister, Sue (David) Lind; other relatives and a lot of friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen Hutera; parents, Stanley Hutera and Gertrude (Gerald) Hain; brother, Gerald Hutera; and sister, Ernestine Vollmar.

A Celebration of Dale’s Life will be held August 20, 2022, in Centennial, Colorado. Private services for Dale will be held September 9, 2022, in Zimmerman, Minnesota.