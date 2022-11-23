Dale E. Stevenson, 86, Princeton

September 13, 1936 - November 22, 2022

Dale E. Stevenson, age 86 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2022, at the Guardian Angels Senior Living Facility in Elk River. Funeral Services for Dale will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Jay Webber will officiate. Burial will be at Blue Mound Cemetery.

Dale Elmer Stevenson was born to Earl Sr. and Mary (Peterson) Stevenson on September 13, 1936, in Finland, MN. He left school to help his family tend to their farm in Princeton and then was enlisted in the United States National Guard for many years. Dale spent his career working for Hoffman Engineering as a laborer who did metal grinding and made electrical boxes.

Dale enjoyed spending time with his family. They enjoyed roller skating together at the Twin Lakes Roller Skating Rink, and they were also a part of the Saddle Club and spent many years showing horses. He was a dedicated father and would drive many hours to see his daughters in Faribault where they attended school. Dale also enjoyed doing mechanical work on cars and tinkering as a hobby. Above all else, Dale will be remembered as an amazing father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him.

Dale is survived by his children, Danny (Cathy) Stevenson of Zimmerman, Debra (Bruce) Silvernale of Madison Lake, Duane (Julie) Stevenson of Milaca, and Denise (Tim) Henrichs of Siren, WI; son-in-law, Mark Vogen; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sisters, Anne Brodeson of Princeton and Connie (Freddie) Pasche of Princeton; sister-in-law, Anne Stevenson; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Diane Vogen; siblings, Betty (Jim) Jenson, Earl (Elvera) Stevenson, Martin Stevenson, and Muriel (Clarence) Wiedewitsch; brother-in-law, Jon Brodeson; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.