Dale Brian Altrichter, 55, St. Cloud

September 27, 1966 - July 22, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Dale B. Altrichter who died on Friday, July 22, 2022. Rev. Joseph Backowski and Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be with full military honors at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Monday morning. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Dale Brian Altrichter was born on September 27, 1966, in Buffalo to Arthur and Veronica (Kedrowski) Altrichter. He graduated from Becker High School and went on to study electronics at St. Cloud Technical College. He worked repairing TVs, building furniture, and at a variety of other jobs around the St. Cloud area. Dale served his country as a Marine in the Gulf War. He volunteered his time at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center and was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish in St. Cloud. Dale played football in high school and was an avid sports fan, especially rooting for the Vikings and Twins. He was a complete news junkie and was always up-to-date on happenings around the world.

Survivors include his father, Arthur; brothers, Donald and Douglas; sisters, Diana Altrichter and Donna (Mike) Symanietz; nephew, Zachary Altrichter; niece, Abbie Symanietz; and sisters-in-law, Michelle and Lori. He was preceded in death by his mother, Veronica; and his brothers, David and Darrell.