Cyrilla T. Brixius, 96, St. Cloud

January 21, 1925 - November 16, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Cyrilla T. Brixius, 96, of St. Cloud will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Cyrilla passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Reverend Joseph Herzing will officiate. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Cyrilla was born on January 21, 1925 in Brandon, Minnesota to the late Jacob and Hortulana (Kracher) Goering. After high school, she graduated from the St. Cloud School of Nursing. Cyrilla married Albert Brixius on May 20, 1947 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Brandon. She lived in St. Cloud all her married life. Cyrilla was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Christian Women and the Legion of Mary.

Cyrilla enjoyed making rosaries and donated to missionaries in Africa and India. She also enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and crocheting. Above all, Cyrilla treasured spending time with family. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She lived a sacrificial life devoted to God and family.

She is survived by her children, Albert, Andrew (Mary Kay), Barbara (Daniel) Knier, Paul (Barbara), Zita (Robert) Murphy, Bernard (Lisa), Chris (Susan), Patty (Mark) Bzdok; 21 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren and counting; and siblings, James (Gina) Goering, Edward (Kay) Goering, Daniel (Cleo), Christella (Dennis) Korkowski, Rebecca (Wayne) Chouanard.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Al in 2008; daughter-in-law, Sharon Brixius; and siblings, Johanna Lambertz, Claude Goering, Charlotte Goering, David Goering, Charles, Goering, Hortulana VanSloun.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

A heartfelt thank you to St. Benedict’s Community, especially the staff at Benedict Court.