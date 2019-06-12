Cyril Ebnet, 89, Holdingford

April 15, 1930 - June 10, 2019

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Cyril Ebnet, age89 of Holdingford, will be 2:30 PM, Saturday, June 15 at the Church of All Saints, St. Mary in Holdingford. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Cyril died Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM, Friday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Holdingford and again after 1:30 PM Saturday at the church. The Holdingford American Legion will pray at 5:30 Friday at the Funeral Home.

Cyril was born April 15, 1930 in Holdingford to Alfred and Regina (Muyres) Ebnet. He entered the U.S. Army in 1952 and served until 1954. He married LaDonna Porupsky on October 2, 1954. He farmed his own farm in Holdingford and was very active in slow-pitch softball. In 1966, Cyril formed the first fast-pitch softball team, they played for four years. In 1971, the baseball field in Holdingford was transformed into a slow-pitch softball field with the formation of the league. Cyril managed the park for 37 years during which time several improvements were made. In 1986, the field was named "Cyril Ebnet Field". In 1997, he was inducted into the Minnesota Softball Hall of Fame. Cyril was a member of the Church of All Saints, St. Mary, the Holdingford American Legion and the Holdingford Knights of Columbus.

Cyril is survived by his children, Daryl (Sue) Ebnet, Holdingford; Wayne (Lori) Ebnet, Holdingford; Neil (Joyce) Ebnet, Holdingford and Cheryl Czeck, Holdingford; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild waiting in the dugout. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Alice (Bob) Maine, Avon; Lloyd (Tillie) Ebnet, Holdingford; Jerome (Kathleen) Ebnet, Holdingford and Linus (Julie) Ebnet, Holdingford.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, LaDonna Ebnet in May of 2018 his sister, Carol Waldoch, and his son-in-law, Snuffy Czeck