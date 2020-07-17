Cyril C. Waldorf, 95, St. Cloud

November 16, 1924 – July 15, 2020

Cyril Charles Waldorf, age 95, St. Cloud, MN, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, St. Cloud, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. John Cantius Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Masks are encouraged to be worn and social distancing guidelines will be in place and followed. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud MN.

Cyril was born November 16, 1924 in St. Cloud, MN to Paul and Hedwig (Eltrich) Waldorf. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1942 and Drews Business College in 1964.

Cyril served in the United States Coast Guard from 1943 to 1946 during the Pacific Invasion. During that time he served aboard the Navy ship USS Cambria and saw action at Majuro, Eniwetok, Saipan, Tinian, Leyte, Lingayen and Okinawa. In the initial assault on the Philippines, he unloaded ammunition in the face of enemy mortar and artillery fire. Cyril was a member of a beach party composed of Coast Guard and Navy personnel assigned to direct cargo barges into the Leyte Beachhead as soon as it had been secured.

On June 6, 1946 Cyril was united in marriage to Virginia E. Braun at St. Augustine Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Cyril was employed by Great Northern Railroad from 1946 to 1963 as a brakeman and conductor, Fabri Tech from 1966 to 1967 as a general foreman, Control Data from 1967 to 1973 as a general foreman, and Stearns Manufacturing from 1973 to 1986 as a supervisor. He was a member of St. John Cantius Catholic Church where he was a lector, served on the parish council and was a former trustee. Cyril was also a member of St. Cloud VFW Post #428 and Waite Park American Legion Post #428.

He is survived by daughter, Bonnie of Sauk Rapids, MN; sons, Douglas (Sharon) Waldorf of Sartell, MN; Richard (Gecell) Waldorf of Ogden, UT; Daniel (Clarice) Waldorf of Sartell, MN; five grandchildren, Ann Zulkosky, Aaron (Carri) Zulkosky, Michelle (Matt) Hawkins, Adam (Kara) Waldorf, and Laura (Chad) Nelson; and eleven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife, Virginia on October 7,2019, brothers, Fred, Frank, Philip and Raymond Waldorf, sisters, Henrietta Wicklund, Malida Murray, Dorothy Jacobson, Marie Henkemeyer and Bernadette Burgraff, and grandchild, Tracy Waldorf.