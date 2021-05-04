Cyril A. Marthaler, 77, St. Cloud

May 17, 1943 – May 1, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN for Cyril A. Marthaler, age 77, who died Saturday, May 1, 2021, unexpectedly at his home of natural causes. Inurnment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Those attending the services must maintain social distancing and wear a mask. The service will be livestreamed at www.christcatholic.com.

A visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. the morning of the service at the church.

Cy was born in Greenwald, MN to William and Anna (Berns) Marthaler. He married Marge Schoenberg June 20, 1964 in St. Michaels Catholic Church, Spring Hill, MN. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserve as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 from 1961-2004.

Cy worked at the Area Maintenance Support Activity in St. Joseph, MN. retiring in 2004. He also worked for 10 years with Knight Security at Menards in Waite Park, MN. Cy was a member of the Lake Henry Legion. He valued his time at home with his family at Rocky Acres.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years; children, Kurt (Marilyn), Neil (Jackie), Dale (Robin), Lori (Luke) Philippi; brother, Virgil (Luella); 7 grandchildren, Amanda, Samantha, Craig, Katie, Jacob, Dylan, Alexis; great grandson, Kase.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald and Eugene.