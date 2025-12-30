August 3, 1960 – December 23, 2025

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Cynthia Ann Galovich, age 65, passed away on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Cindy was born on August 3, 1960, to Ken and Phyllis (Siirila) Nikula in Kenosha, WI. She worked for many as a forklift operator in the Pharmaceutical industry. Cindy was married to Daniel Galovich on October 14, 2000, on a beach in Negril, Jamaica. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially her nephews and nieces. Cindy enjoyed flowers and plants, floating in her pool, tanning, hanging out with her close girlfriends, going on tropical vacations and trail riding with Dan in their side by side.

She is survived by her husband, Dan of St. Cloud, MN; brothers, Glen (Maria) Nikula of Kenosha, WI and Ken (Leah) Nikula of Ironwood, MI; sisters-in-law, Denise Sodergren of Ramsey, MN and Denell (Kevin) Kruse of Sartell, MN; brother-in-law, Robert (Sheila) Galovich of Duluth, MN; mother-in-law, Kathleen Olson of Sartell, MN; nieces and nephews, Ben Nikula, Leanna McMullin, Andrea Nikua, Sabrina Nikula, Samantha Sorteberg, Maggie Kruse and Ryan Kruse; great niece, Claire Nikula; great nephew, Johnny Sorteberg; beloved sheepdogs, Gonzo and Hurley; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; niece, Maddie Galovich, and nephew, Nicholas Sodergren.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the staff of Coborn Cancer Center and Quiet Oaks Hospice House for the remarkable care and love they showed Cindy during her journey and to Dr. Paven for his expertise and love. It meant the world to Cindy and her family!