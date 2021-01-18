Cynthia “Cyndee” Jeannette (Nieters) Corrieri, 63, Rockville

April 29, 1957 - January 16, 2021

Cynthia “Cyndee” Jeannette (Nieters) Corrieri, age 63, was born to Allie and Loraine Nieters of Rockville, Minnesota on April 29, 1957 at the St. Cloud Hospital and passed away on the night of Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital in Stearns County, Minnesota. Private burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery at Rockville, MN. A memorial gathering will be held in the future.

Cyndee grew up in Rockville, Minnesota and it was there that she became quite the musician, fostering her innate ability to play by ear and mastering the concertina, accordion, piano, organ, bass guitar, clarinet, and flute. She was also a very good singer, whose ability to harmonize was unparalleled, and it was during her teen years that she and her sisters formed a band that performed across Minnesota. She married Thomas Anthony Corrieri in 1979 and they started a family in the Denver, Colorado area. She loved her children dearly, giving up her career as a successful claims adjuster to raise her family. Cyndee moved “back home” to Stearns County in 1995. Family was the most cherished thing in her life and she showed that by caring for both of her parents when they needed her in their elder years and being there for her husband, children and grandchildren in the ways that she could.

Cyndee was always up for a “jam” session, playing anything from polkas and schottisches to rock and roll on the piano and throughout her life she loved to go caroling or perform karaoke. Cyndee also loved to draw and sketch and in her later years her artistic talents led her to find great joy in sewing. She also became a passionate gardener and developed quite the green thumb. Preserving and canning foods she had grown became her jam. She had an excellent sense of humor, as she was always up for a silly joke, and enjoyed Duck Dynasty, prepping and survival shows, and reading. She loved to dance and was never afraid to bust a move and/or sing a random chorus that fit the moment wherever she was. Her faith as a Traditional Roman Catholic was very important to her, as well and her love of her country.

She is survived her husband, Thomas, and their children: Nicholas (Sarah) Corrieri, Nathaniel (Megan) Corrieri, Natalie (Benjamin) Bublitz, Niles Corrieri, and Nadia Corrieri and grandchildren William and Benjamin (Nicholas) Corrieri, Mason and Sophia (Nathaniel) Corrieri, and Camille (Natalie) Bublitz; her sisters: Dianne (Leonard) Justin, Karen (Edward) Spillers, twin sister Linda (Russell) Voight, Julie (Joseph) Karsky, Annette (David) Heinen; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Aloysius “Allie” and Loraine Nieters and infant sister Bonita Nieters.