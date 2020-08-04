Cynthia “Cindy” L. Nelson, 78, Sartell

March 16, 1942 - August 1, 2020

Cynthia Lynn Nelson passed away on Saturday August 1st 2020, at her home in Sartell, MN. She fought a short but courageous battle, and was thankful to have her loving family beside her throughout this journey.

Cynthia “Cindy” was born on March 16, 1942, to Loris and Faustine “Penny” (Pennock) Selvig in Sturgeon Bay, WI. Cindy grew up in Mora, MN, graduated from Mora High School, and attended college at St Cloud State University. She married her best friend and love of her life, Donald “Don” Nelson, and they were joined in marriage on March 17, 1962. Cindy worked for Bankers Systems throughout her working years and also provided daycare while she and Don were raising their family. Cindy enjoyed their lake cabin on Third Crow Wing Lake, and during retirement years at their home in The Villages, FL. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and her grandchildren were everything to her. She enjoyed her artwork, making greeting cards, golfing and gardening. The kindness you would see in Cindy came from her strong faith in the Lord - a legacy she leaves to all of us.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Donald Nelson of Sartell; children, Jeffrey (Julie) Nelson of Sartell and Gregory (Julie) Nelson of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Taylor, Jake, Cole, Arik (Miranda), Abby and Paul; great-grandchild, Torin; sibling, David (Joan) Selvig of Mercer Island, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother Lawrence Selvig.

A private Celebration of Life will be held for family at The Waters Church in Sartell, MN on Friday August 7th. Rev. Douglas Vagle will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice agency, Linda Allen at Quiet Oaks Hospice House and Dr. Patrick Lalley. You all showed us love and support throughout this journey that we will never forget.