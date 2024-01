MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- CVS Health is shutting down dozens of pharmacies inside Target stores over the next few months.

Officials with the pharmacy chain say the closings will start next month and will be completed by the end of April.

CVS Health says they are trying to reduce store and pharmacy density with the move.

Target sold its in-store pharmacies to CVS in 2015 for one point nine billion dollars.