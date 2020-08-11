Curtis James Heaton, 97, Clearwater

June 13, 1923 - August 9, 2020

Graveside Services will be private for Curtis James Heaton, 97 of Clearwater, MN due to the health issues of the Covid 19 pandemic. Curt passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Country Manor in Sartell, MN. Burial will be at the Acacia Cemetery at Clearwater, MN. Brian Bergs will officiate the committal service. Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater is in charge of arrangements.

Curt was born on June 13, 1923 in Lynden Township, Stearns County, Minnesota, the son of James P. “JP” and Mildred M. (Watts) Heaton. He attended school in Clearwater. He married Evelyn Gibson on February 19, 1944 at the Clearwater United Methodist Church. He was the owner of Heaton Transfer. After retiring they traveled all over the United States, spending their winters in Arizona and Texas.

He was a past Mayor of Clearwater from 1971 to 1980, past President of Sportsman’s Club, past Fire Chief and charter member of Lion’s Club of Clearwater, and was a Grand Marshall of Clearwater Heritage Days. He enjoyed dancing, playing cards, traveling, visiting with family and friends, and mowing his yard.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn in 1991, one grandson Kurtis Schill (baby) one great grandson Shane Baylor, one brother Lyle, one sister Alice Gray and son-in-law Jack Ashcraft.

He is survived by; children, Janet Ashcraft, Pueblo, CO; James and Robert (Donna Mae), Clearwater; Dale “Tom” (Cheri), Anoka; Marvin (Karen), Inver Grove Heights and Larry Strandine; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marion Bergs Alexandria, and Joyce (Roger) Pierson, Brainerd; his significant other, Irene Haskamp of Waite Park, MN; nieces and nephews; other relatives and numerous friends.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Country Manor for their loving care of their father. Memorials are suggested to Acacia Cemetery or a charity of your choice.