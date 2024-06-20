Curtis Erickson, 59, Brooklyn Park

April 8, 1965 - June 18, 2024

Curtis C. Erickson, 59 year old resident of Brooklyn Park, MN, passed away on Tuesday, June 18 at his home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 1:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. The burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Curtis C. Erickson was born on April 8, 1965 to Charles “Chuck” and Kathleen “Kathy” (St. Onge) Erickson. Shortly after birth, Curtis moved in with the Robert and Beverly Goor foster family in Anoka, where he lived for 45 years. His remaining years were lived in a group home located in Brooklyn Park. Curtis worked with Achieve Services for 35 years which included employment at McDonald's and Holiday Gas Stations. Curtis loved airplanes, fire engines, Match Box cars, swimming, and eating at McDonald's. He was an athlete in the Special Olympics and competed in the discus event. Curtis loved celebrating the Holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas. He enjoyed singing Silent Night during these times. Curtis will be remembered as being a happy, positive and direct man.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Kathleen “Kathy” Erickson of Little Falls; brothers, Mark (Jeni) Erickson of Little Falls, Craig (Melissa) Erickson of Sartell, Troy (Kathleen) Erickson of Roseville; nieces, Ashly and Meade Erickson, Paige and Alea Erickson, Aviva and Fiona Erickson; great nephew and great nieces, Everett, Delilah and Adalaide Bautch and aunts, uncles, cousins, extended relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Charles “Chuck” Erickson; foster parents, Robert and Beverly Goor; grandparents Lennart and Angeline Erickson, and Irving and Margaret St. Onge.