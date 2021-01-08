Curtis D. Blaesing, 64, Sauk Rapids

May 3, 1956 – January 2, 2021

Curtis Don Blaesing, age 64 of Sauk Rapids, passed away unexpectedly, due to complications from a heart attack, on Saturday, January 2, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born to Arnold and Norine (Moritz) Blaesing on May 3, 1956, in Madison, MN. He graduated from Madison High School in 1974 and moved to St. Cloud in 1982. He married Lori Brehmer. They later divorced.

He cherished his role as father and grandfather and enjoyed watching them grow up. He was a talented singer, songwriter, producer and musician in the St. Cloud area. He formed and played in many country, rock and americana bands and mentored many upcoming musicians through his work at Bridge of Harmony and the Red Carpet Nightclub. Through the years, he polished his songwriting, performing and producing skills. In 2004, he released his first album “Out of the Blue”, followed by “Vintage by DB Curtis and the Suspects” in 2013 and “Northland by DB Curtis” in 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Survived by his daughter, Jamie (Matt) Houtsma of Mora, MN and grandchildren, Clorissa and Harrison Houtsma; significant other Cindy Hasleiet and son Andrew Hasleiet; sisters, Janet (Brad) Mork of Colorado Springs, CO and Nancy (Bruce) Johnson of Waconia, MN; nephews, Trevor (Sara) Mork and Kyle Johnson; nieces, Aleisha Mork and Brooke Johnson.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Curt’s life will be held at a later date.