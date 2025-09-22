UNDATED (WJON News) -- The national average price of gasoline saw a slight increase last week, primarily driven by states that experienced price cycling just ahead of the switch back to winter gasoline.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14. Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 0.3 cents per gallon, averaging $3.03. The national average price of diesel has increased 0.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.66 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says now that much of the nation has begun the transition to cheaper winter gasoline, and with driving demand seasonally tapering off, gas prices are expected to begin to fall.