Cub Foods, Union Leaders Reach Deal to Avoid Strike
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Several Cub Foods stores in the Twins Cities metro area have avoided a strike by their workers heading into this holiday weekend.
The union says the grocery workers were slated to walk off the job at 5:30 a.m. Friday.
However, they say they have a tentative agreement that provides raises of $2.50 to $3.50 an hour by the spring of 2024.
The contract also establishes a safety committee.
The union says it is a huge win for the part-time workers who make up the majority of the bargaining unit. In addition, 300 people will transition to full-time positions.
The rank and file are expected to vote on the deal on Tuesday.
Thirty-three stores would have been impacted by a strike including the stores in Maple Grove and Monticello.
