Crossroads Center To Offer In-Person & Virtual Santa Visits

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Crossroad Center in St. Cloud/Waite Park just announced that Santa will be making his grand return to the mall starting on Friday, November 27 through Thursday, December 24.

Yes, you'll still be able to get your photos taken with Santa. According to their website, they may be requiring face coverings for both you and Santa based on Minnesota's state regulations.

To help ensure health and safety for guests as well as Santa, you'll need to schedule a time to meet with the big guy. Plan ahead and prepare for a contactless visit.

If you're not ready to venture to the mall during COVID-19 but you would still like to make sure Santa hears your holiday wishes, he'll be available to meet with you virtually!

A company called Jingle Ring is working with Crossroads to help you schedule a private online meeting with Santa. You'll need to create an account on the Jingle Ring website before you can proceed to sign up for a time slot.

Crossroads has implemented several safety measures in compliance with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's orders. They've got several hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, routine mall cleaning, social distancing directions posted and they've even got a new filtered air system to capture airborne viruses.