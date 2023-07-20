Crimestoppers: Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1800 block of 16th Street Southeast. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the vehicle is a 2015 black Dodge Dart with Minnesota license KBV 187. She indicates the suspect is a black man who was wearing jeans, a purple hoodie and a ski mask.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.