Crimestoppers: Stolen Bike and Equipment in the St. Cloud Area

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen bike was taken on the 2500 block of Division Street West April 27th.  Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON.  She indicates the bike was a black and blue Mongoose that was taken from a bike rack when a bolt cutter was used to cut the lock.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department are reporting a crime where 2 pieces of equipment were taken from a farm tractor on April 28th on the 40,000 block of County Road 32 in Crow River Township.  Mages described the items as a 2019 John Deere 4240 GPS Monitor and a John Deere GPS Globe.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.

 

 

