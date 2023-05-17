Crimestoppers: Solar Lights Taken, Vehicle Tampering

Waite Park Police are reporting 3 solar lights that were either taken or messed with on the 0 block of 8th Avenue North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers explained that 2 of them were stolen and one was moved to a different location.

Waite Park Police are also reporting vehicle tampering on the 200 block of 2nd Street South. A suspect was spotted wearing a red hoodie and brown bandana trying to break into a car.

Waite Park Police also has a report of someone on the 1000 block of 7th Street South in a white hoodie grabbing door handles. Mages says calls of this tampering are primarily happening overnight but this has also happened during the day.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.