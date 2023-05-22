Crimestoppers: Kids Wagon and Car Stolen in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1200 block of Washington Memorial Drive. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. Mages says the vehicle is a 2006 blue Ford Focus with Minnesota license FVM 217.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a burglary on 3100 block of Alder Lane. Two children's wagons, two leather computer bags and jewelry were taken from a residence.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.