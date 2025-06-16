Crime Stoppers: Copper Wire Stolen in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a burglary where a trailer was broken into on the 100 block 7th Avenue North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says copper wire was stolen.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.