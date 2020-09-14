UPDATE: Crews Locate Missing Plane in Water-Filled Quarry

GREY CLOUD ISLAND TOWNSHIP (AP) -- Sheriff's officials say recovery crews have located a missing airplane in a water-filled quarry near the Mississippi River on Grey Cloud Island in Washington County.

Three people were in the single-engine Cessna aircraft when it left Fleming Field in South St. Paul sometime after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry says officials were notified that the plane was missing late Sunday night, said.

Crews will be working to recover the plane from the water. Starry says the wreckage is in water over 70 feet deep.