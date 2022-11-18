Crescentia T. “Tuddie” Kraemer, 97, Paynesville

October 13, 1925 - November 18, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Crescentia T. “Tuddie” Kraemer, age 97, of Paynesville. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Entombment will be in the St. Louis Parish Mausoleum. Tuddie passed away peacefully on November 18, 2022 at the CentraCare Paynesville, Koronis Manor.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Tuddie was born on October 13, 1925 in Roscoe to the late Harry and Anna (Solheid) Lenzmeier. She was united in marriage to Dennis Kraemer on September 6, 1948 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry. They farmed near Lake Henry and Tuddie was a loving and devoted wife and mother of five. After retiring, she moved to Paynesville and cleaned cabins for Bug-Bee Resort for many years. Tuddie was a member of St. Louis Parish, Catholic United Financial and Christian Women and St. Margaret’s Rosary Society in Lake Henry.

Tuddie enjoyed quilting, embroidering, gardening, playing cards, trips to Branson, MO, and the highlight of her day was going for coffee. She treasured being with family and friends, especially her grand and great grandchildren. Tuddie will be remembered for her excellent cooking and amazing pies.

Tuddie is survived by her children, Charlene (Rich) VanDrehle of Melrose, Connie (Duane) Olmscheid of Paynesville, Cyndi (Jerry) Humbert of Paynesville and Dean (Ruth) Kraemer of Paynesville; 13 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jane Lenzmeier; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Dennis in 2020; infant son Jeffrey; brothers, Earl and Virgil Lenzmeier; and sisters, Lorraine Becker, Luella Hess, Mary Ann Raiche and Dorothy Ulrich.

A heartfelt thank you to the staff of CentraCare Paynesville/Koronis Manor for their exceptional care.