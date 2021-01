UNDATED -- The mixed precipitation over the past day has created problems on the roads.

The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 156 crashes statewide between 8:00 a.m. Thursday and 6:00 a.m. Friday.

Eighteen people were hurt in those crashes.

Additionally, troopers assisted with 217 vehicles that spun out and went into the ditch, and 10 semis that jackknifed.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app