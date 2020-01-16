Crash in Elk River Injures 2

ELK RIVER -- A two-vehicle crash in Elk River sent two people to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash Thursday around 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 10.

A car driven by 58-year-old Brian Stichter of Princeton was northbound on 169 when it was hit by a car driven by 28-year Michael Anderson, entering the roadway from the Highway 10 ramp.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital in Princeton with non-life threatening injuries.