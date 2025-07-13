May 17, 1943 - July 7, 2025

There will be a burial at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 14, 2025 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Richfield for Craig Williams, age 82, who passed away on Monday, July 7, 2025 at Vibra Hospital of Fargo, ND.

Craig was born on May 17, 1943 in Los Angeles, CA to Paul and Maxine (Hendryx) Williams. He and his family moved to Minnesota. Craig attended Austin Community College where he met Victoria “Vickie” Farrell. They were united in marriage on April 23, 1972. He worked at Sears as a Display Manager and during this time he also did the set design for Miss Minnesota beauty pageant. Craig then attended Moorhead State University obtaining a teaching degree. He taught DECA Sales & Management in Appleton, Mn for 5 years, achieving numerous awards with his students. During this time, he was involved with the community & school Drama Dept. He was the Set Designer for The Hobbit, Godspell, and Technical Director for You're a Good Man Charlie Brown. Craig joined the National Guard during his teaching years. Later decided to go full time with Active Guard Reserves, for 25 years retiring as Sgt 1st Class. Craig then pursued his Master's Degree in Counseling at St. Cloud State University. After graduation, he accepted a job in Roseville as a Rehab Counselor and then in Buffalo at the Rehab Workcenter. Then until he retired with State Services for the Blind counseling blind individuals due to TBI.

Craig loved Elvis and enjoyed watching movies, golfing, fishing and vacationing with his family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, spontaneity and unique and colorful personality.

Craig and Vickie lived in numerous location throughout Minnesota such as, St Cloud, Brooklyn Park, Blaine, Coon Rapids, Rush City, this last year residing in Buckman.

Craig is survived by his wife of 53 years Vickie of Buckman; sons, Travis (Crystal) Williams of Pine City, Ted Williams of Hugo, Tommy Williams of Hugo; daughter, Lisa (Paul) Sangineto of Brownsdale; siblings, Paula (Leroy) Tift of Sartell, Sara (Walt) Stevens of Kassen, and Tim (Sherry) Williams of Albert Lea; grandsons, Anthony Williams and Levi Evans; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Jeff Williams.