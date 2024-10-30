Craig E. Oleen, 56, Sauk Rapids

July 4, 1968 - October 25, 2024

Craig Eugene Oleen passed away unexpectedly under the care of CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital on Friday evening, October 25, 2024, with his wife at his side.

He was born to Gary and Jane (Oelkers) Oleen on July 4, 1968, in Milaca, MN.

Craig graduated from Milaca High School in 1986. He attended Anoka-Ramsey Community College and then transferred to University of Minnesota - Crookston, where he played and then coached football and completed the agricultural aviation program.

Craig was introduced to the crop-dusting industry by his father and followed in his footsteps. With over 30 years of experience, Craig was a member of very small group of fixed wing and helicopter pilots in Minnesota and the United States. Craig’s passion for flying was present every day. His happy place was in the cockpit.

Craig owned and operated CEO Aviation, Inc., providing aerial application services based in Rice, MN, with additional airstrips in Clear Lake, Fort Ripley, and Aitkin. He serviced growers in each of the surrounding areas. In his earlier years of spraying, he also traveled to help other operators in the southern United States. And, in recent years, he provided cover crop seeding services in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Craig married Karla Tlusty on December 10, 2016, in Sartell, MN. Together, they enjoyed traveling (especially to Kauai, Hawaii, and Arizona), hiking, attending sporting events (Vikings football, Timberwolves basketball), concerts and movies. In 2021, they added their little buddy Windsor, a Welsh Terrier, to their home. Craig adored his little 4-legged sidekick—Windsor was Craig’s little shadow. Craig also enjoyed music, scuba diving, sky diving, a good ribeye steak, and Mustangs. He had a curiosity to learn whether related to his industry, business, or self-improvement.

Craig is survived by his wife, Karla; sister Kori (Ed) Sanders of Chanhassen; nephews Jack Sanders and Ben Sanders; and niece Katie (Josh) Gordon; and extended family.

Craig was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will start 2 hours prior to the service at church.

Craig saw the need to help new and aspiring pilots in the industry. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Minnesota Agricultural Aircraft Association in memory of Craig Oleen and will be used towards that goal.