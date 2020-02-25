Cowboy Jack’s Assessing Fire Damage, Anxious to Rebuild

ST. CLOUD -- A little over a week after the fire that destroyed the Press Bar in downtown St. Cloud Cowboy Jack's remains closed and the owners are still assessing the damage.

Brian Estes is a partner in The After Midnight Group which owns the restaurant. He says they have gotten back into the building and have thrown away a lot of stuff stored in the basement. He says power and heat have been restored.

There is water and smoke damage throughout the restaurant, but minimal damage from fire.

Cowboy Jack's, photo by WJON.com's Alex Svejkovsky

Estes says they'll be working with an architect to determine how much structural damage was done to the building, and then they'll hire a designer to start rebuilding.

He says they are insured so they'll be okay.

Estes says they don't have a timetable for when they could possibly reopen, but they are anxious to bring a new and improved Cowboy Jack's to downtown St. Cloud.