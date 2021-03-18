Covid-19 Numbers Up at St. Cloud Hospital [PODCAST]

Covid-19 numbers are up within CentraCare and at St. Cloud Hospital this week. That according to CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris. Morris joined me on WJON this week. He says as of Wednesday they have approximately 30 positive Covid-19 patients within CentraCare facilities and 7 people in the ICU/Critical Care unit. Morris says they were as low as 5 positive Covid-19 patients at St. Cloud Hospital last week before this most recent surge.

Morris says increased presence of variants in the state, people choosing not to follow CDC mask wearing guidelines and youth sports appear to be the reasons for this spread. He encourages people to stick with mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing for awhile longer while more and more people receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Morris says the vaccine rollout continues with a similar amount of supply this week as opposed to last week. He says they are receiving approximately 3,000 doses this week and vaccinating people in the target areas as soon as they get the supply. He says he expects supply to increase in the coming weeks and is still expecting the general public to have access to the vaccine by late April or early May. Morris remains optimistic that achieving a herd immunity by mid to late summer is a realistic expectation.

Morris says a high percentage of people who have been offered the vaccine have gotten the shot with few turning down the offer. He says at the moment they aren't giving people an opportunity to chose which vaccine they receive but could in the future designate certain days for the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine but as of now those receiving a vaccine do not have a choice.

