COVID-19 Hospitalizations Remain Stable in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota has reported 622 new cases of the coronavirus. The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 14 new cases in Stearns County Sunday, 11 in Sherburne County, and two in Benton County.

There were two additional deaths bringing the death toll since the pandemic began to 1,616.

The number of people in the hospital today remained the same as the day before at 302, and the number of people in the ICU went up by four to 153.

The number of people no longer in isolation is at 49,565 with the total number of positive cases up to 56,560, so the number of active cases in the state is now at about 5,400.