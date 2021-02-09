COVID-19 Cases Continue Downward Trend in MN

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 586 new cases of COVID-19 from Monday and 6 additional deaths. None of the deaths occurred in the tri-county area.

Sherburne County led the area with 13 new cases, while Stearns County added 12 and Benton County just 3.

The state's death toll is now at 6,308 and nearly 470,000 Minnesotans have contracted the virus. Of those, approximately 14,000 cases remain active and continue requiring self-isolation.

Since the pandemic began, 18,436 Stearns County residents have had the virus, 8,500 Sherburne County residents have tested positive and 4,351 people in Benton County have had COVID-19.

